20th Annual Expo for Seniors in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Expo for Seniors is coming up at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

Co-chair Jodi Danielson says they are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Expo this year.

So this year is kind of a celebration. Our entertainment is called Alive & Kickin. It's a senior rock ensemble from the cities. They are very upbeat. It's a fun performance. That's from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The Expo For Seniors starts at 8:00 a.m. and runs until noon on Saturday, August 19th.

They are bringing back the free hot breakfast again this year.

Danielson says the vendor floor has been sold out for some time now, so there will be plenty of booths to check out.

They'll also have prize giveaways each hour.

Danielson says the event is open to people of all ages.

It's geared for people 55 and older, but if you are helping your aging parents or grandparents it's great information to gather. You might not need the information today or tomorrow but you will need it eventually.

Danielson says they are expecting more than 1,000 people to attend the Expo.

