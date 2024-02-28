2023-2024 Winter Recap for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Winter of 2023 - 2024 will likely go down as one of the warmest on record in central Minnesota.

During the winter months of December, January, and February the National Weather Service says St. Cloud had a total of eight days with highs in the 50s.

12/7 - 53

12/14 - 53

12/24 - 52

1/31 - 55

2/7 - 51

2/21- 50

2/22 - 50

2./26 - 58

The 58-degree high on February 26th is the third warmest high temperature ever recorded in St. Cloud in February. (St. Cloud hit 59 degrees on February 27th, 2016, and again on February 17th, 2017).

The 55-degree high on January 31st is the second warmest high temperature ever recorded in St. Cloud in January. (St. Cloud hit 56 on January 24th, 1981).

St. Cloud will end the winter months of December, January, and February with 11 inches of snow. That's just outside of the top 10 for the least amount of snow for the three winter months. (the 10th least amount of snow was 10.7 inches in 1939-1940).

The winter months have an average of 26.7 inches of snow in St. Cloud, so we were 15.7 inches below normal.

By comparison, St. Cloud had 55.1 inches of snow during the same period last year, which was the second snowiest on record.

If you remember, the Climate Prediction Center back in early December correctly predicted that we would have a warmer than normal winter. They also called for average to below average precipitation.

