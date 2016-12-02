2 Seeded Gopher Volleyball Team Ready For NCAA Tournament Run

MINNEAPOLIS - The Gopher women's volleyball team has established themselves as one of the best Division I programs in the country. This weekend the team starts their tournament run which they hope ends with a national championship. The Gophers are the #2 seed overall and will host North Dakota at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Molly Lohman is a middle blocker from Mankato. She says the home court advantage is huge.

The Pav has been just an unbelievable atmosphere. It really helps us out when we have those tough matches, so we hope it can do it again.

Lohman says they've spent the week doing their homework on North Dakota.

We've been doing some studying on them. We know a little bit about them, we played them earlier this season already.

If the Gophers win, they'll play the winner of the Hawaii/USC match on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Nebraska is the #1 overall seed in the tournament, however the Gophers beat them in their most recent match.

The Gophers are 25-4 overall this season. They are one of eight Big Ten teams in the field of 64. They made it to the Final Four last year.