2 People Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County

RANDALL (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash up in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

A car was going west on Highway when it lost control on the snow and ice covered road and rolled into the ditch.

The driver 47-year-old Jason Simons of Kasson and his passenger 14-year-old Joseph Simons of Kasson were both taken to Lakewood Hospital in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.

