2 People Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County
RANDALL (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash up in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
A car was going west on Highway when it lost control on the snow and ice covered road and rolled into the ditch.
Get our free mobile app
The driver 47-year-old Jason Simons of Kasson and his passenger 14-year-old Joseph Simons of Kasson were both taken to Lakewood Hospital in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Lincoln Center Frustrations
- St. Cloud Woman's Guilty Plea on Drug Charges
- Big Lake Woman Charged in Feed Our Children Fraud Scheme
- 6th Snowiest Season on Record in St. Cloud
- Crossroads Center's Mortgage is Due in April
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.