2 House Fires in Meeker County Over the Weekend

LITCHFIELD -- There were two house fires in Meeker County over the weekend.

The first fire started around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Cedar Mills Township. The home was a total loss. No injuries were reported. It is believed the fire started in the attic and was caused by electrical wires. The home is owned by Eva Miller of Cosmos.

The second fire started around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in Dassel. There were no injuries. The house has extensive damage. The cause of the fire is not known. The home is owned by Jessica Gasta of Dassel.