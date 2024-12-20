#1 SCSU Wrestling Wins; SCSU Basketball Split in Bemidji

The top ranked St. Cloud State wrestling team defeated Minnesota State-Moorhead 45-0 Thursday in Moorhead.  SCSU improves to 2-0 in dual meets.

The SCSU men's and women's basketball split a pair of games at Bemidji State Thursday.  The men's team defeated the Beavers 88-75 led by Nate Dahl with 23 points and Kynan Philippe with 12 points.  The SCSU women's basketball team lost at Bemidji State 78-74.  The Huskies were led by Jada Eggebrecht with 27 points and Paige Lambe with 16.

 

