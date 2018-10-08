Your Guide to Central MN’s Halloween and Fall Events [LIST]
ST. CLOUD -- As the colors start to change many places are starting to get into the season with multiple fall-themed events. Here is a list of some of the fun activities you and your family can enjoy before the ground becomes white.
Apple Orchards in central Minnesota:
Hidden Cove Orchard in Cold Spring
Collegeville Orchards in Collegeville
Fairhaven Farm in South Haven
Apple Jack Orchards in Delano
Woods' Edge Apples in Buffalo
October:
Molitor's Haunted Acres opening night at 7:00 p.m. in Sauk Rapids (Recurring Event)
Harvest of Horrors opening night at 7:00 p.m. in St. Augusta (Recurring Event)
Horror at Huntfield opening night at 7:00 p.m. in Foreston (Recurring Event)
Monster Manor opening night at 7:00 p.m. in Sauk Centre (Recurring Event)
- October 13th:
Pease Fall Festival in Pease from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- October 14th:
Collegeville Colors at St. John's University starting at 1:00 p.m.
- October 17th:
SCSU Homecoming Week - events every day at the campus.
- October 19th:
Autumn HERO Festival at The Great Blue Heron in Cold Spring, starting at 4:00 p.m.
Pumpkinfest at Lake George in St. Cloud, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- October 20th:
Halloween Historia at the Stearns History Museum from 12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. $4 per person, infants free.
Thriller Workshops at Revolver Studios in St. Cloud from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Apple Fest at Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. free admission.
- October 21st:
Bushel to Bottle Festival at Milk and Honey Ciders 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- October 25th:
BrewLash at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $50.
- Halloween Spooktacular at SCSU starting at 5:30 p.m. free admission.
Did we miss an event? Let us know! email chrissy@wjon.com