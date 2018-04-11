Snow, Rain, Ice, High Winds All Possible This Weekend

UNDATED -- A powerful storm system is still shaping up to affect the region late Thursday night through much of the weekend.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into Friday, followed by a wintry mix on Friday night which may include freezing rain.

A changeover to snow is expected Friday night and Saturday morning, with accumulating snow continue through at least Saturday.

Strong winds are also possible on Friday night and Saturday.

The precise track of this system is still uncertain, so be sure to monitor future forecasts for refinements on precipitation types and timing.