Yankees Top Twins Monday

The New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The Twins fall to 78-72 on the season with the loss.

Aaron Judge hit a solo home run off of Twins starter Ervin Santana in the bottom of the first inning to get the Yankees on the board. Robbie Grossman's RBI groundout in the top of the fifth inning tied the game at one, but Todd Frazier's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth plated the eventual game-winning run.

Ervin Santana lasted just 5.2 innings while allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk. The Twins had just four hits in the loss and struck out 14 times.

The Twins and Yankees will play again Tuesday night in New York. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.