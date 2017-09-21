Yankees Complete Sweep Of Twins Wednesday

The New York Yankees beat the Twins 11-3 Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium to complete a three game sweep. Despite the loss, the Twins remain 1.5 games ahead of the Angels in the wild card race.

Bartolo Colon failed to make it through four innings of work. The veteran right-hander allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk.

Minnesota actually took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a Joe Mauer RBI single and a two-run base hit by Jorge Polanco, but the Yankees quickly answered with three runs on back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Twins will play at Detroit Thursday night to begin a three game series. First pitch is slated for 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.