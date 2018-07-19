World’s Best BMXers in St. Cloud This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Some of the best BMX racers in the world are right here in St. Cloud this weekend. The Pineview Park BMX track is hosting the Land O' Lakes Nationals Friday through Sunday.

Spokesman Mark Post says, besides his Olympic silver medalist daughter Alise competing, there will be other Olympians here too.

The gold medalist Connor Field should be in town. We have Nick Long who was an Olympian two times. Corben Sharah who was a world champion last year has family in town so I'm expecting to see him.

Post says Alise Post Willoughby last competed in town when she was 15 years old. Pineview has hosted about six national events at the track with the last one back in 2015.

Post says his daughter Alise and her husband Sam Willoughby have both been hosting clinics for the local kids this week.

Thursday you can attend an event called "The Sam Willoughby Story".

After the Rio Olympics, he was training at his local track when he looped out and ended up breaking his sixth and seventh vertebra. He's been paralyzed since then.

The event starts at 8:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud. Cost is $20.

Mark Post says Sam is now coaching Alise. She is a two-time Olympian and has won one silver medal so far in her career. She has her sights set on the 2020 games in Tokyo. Once again this year Alise is ranked among the top athletes in her division in the world.

The competitions will start at 1:00 p.m. Friday, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, and 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.