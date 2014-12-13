Wolves Unable To Stop Thunder In Loss

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves fell behind by 18 points at the end of the first quarter in could not recover, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-92 Friday night.

Five Wolves finished in double figures, led by rookie Andrew Wiggins ' 18 points on 7-18 shooting.

Shabazz Muhammad continued to show his ability to bring scoring and energy off the bench as the second-year forward finished with 18 points.

But Russell Westbrook and the Thunder built a 39-21 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Westbrook finished with a game-high 34 points on 12-19 shooting.

With the loss, the Wolves fall to 5-17 on the season and will host Kobe Bryant the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night.