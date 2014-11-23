Wolves Unable To Stop Cousins And The Kings

MINNEAPOLIS -- The short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves could not maintain a lead against the Sacramento Kings and their star center in last night's 113-101 loss.

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins was simply unstoppable, scoring 31 points and grabbed 18 rebounds against a Wolves team missing four starters.

Minnesota center Gorgui Dieng posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, but was unable to defend Cousins.

Wolves rookie Andrew Wiggins scored a career-high 29 points, but lost to fellow Kansas alum Ben McLemore , who scored 22.

With the loss, the struggling Timberwolves drop to 3-9 on the season and will look to get back on track when they host the 7-7 Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.