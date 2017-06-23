Wolves Trade For All Star Jimmy Butler

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the biggest splash on Thursday night at the NBA Draft, trading a pair of players to Chicago in exchange for three-time all star Jimmy Butler.

The Wolves sent Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn, along with the seventh pick in last night's , draft, to Chicago for Butler and the 14th pick in the draft.

The Bulls used the seventh pick to draft Arizona big man Lauri Markkanen, while the Wolves drafted Creighton freshman Justin Patton with the 14th pick.

The Timberwolves have nearly $20 million in salary cap room heading into free agency, and are $39 million under the luxury tax threshold.