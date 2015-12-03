Wolves’ Towns Wins Rookie of the Month

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves center and #1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns has been named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for November.

The 20-year-old averaged 13.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over 17 games in November, at times showing the potential to be a versatile star player for the Wolves.

The last Timberwolves player to be named Rookie of the Month was Andrew Wiggins , who achieved that feat four months in a row (November through February) last season en route to a Rookie of the Year award.

Towns and the Wolves will host the Portland Trailblazers on Saturday night.