Wolves’ Towns Named Unanimous Rookie of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS -- In an announcement that surprised almost no one, the NBA has named Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns Rookie of the Year for the 2015-2016 season.

Towns, the first overall selection in the NBA draft last year, averaged 18.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game and was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month in each month of the season.

Towns beat out New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for the award.

The 20-year-old Towns is the second consecutive Timberwolves player to take home the Rookie of the Year award, following Andrew Wiggins last season.

Towns is the fifth player in NBA history to be named the unanimous Rookie of the Year.