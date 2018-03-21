Wolves Top Clips In Key Matchup

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-109 Tuesday night at Target Center. The win gives the Wolves some breathing room in the Western Conference playoff race, as it puts them three games ahead of LA for the final playoff spot.

Karl-Anthony Towns had yet another monster game for Minnesota with 30 points and ten rebounds, Jeff Teague added 20 points while dishing out 12 assists and Andrew Wiggins added 27 points in the win.

DeAndre Jordan scored 18 points to lead the Clippers in the loss.

The Timberwolves' 41st win of the season assures them of having at least a .500 record on the season, something they haven't accomplished since the 2004-2005 season.