Wolves To Get First Look At Love In Cavs Uniform Tuesday

The Timberwoves take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night for the first time since trading disgruntled star Kevin Love to the Cavs.

Cleveland recently rattled off an eight game winning streak and currently sit at 16-10, 6.5 games behind first-place Toronto in the Eastern Conference, while the Wolves languish in last place in the West with a 5-21 record.

Love is averaging 16.8 points and 10.5 rebounds this season, well down from the 26.1 and 10 rebounds per game he averaged with Minnesota in 2013-14.

Tuesday's game tips off at 6:00 PM on AM 1240 WJON.