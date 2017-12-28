Wolves Teague Out With Sprained Knee

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves may have captured their fifth win in a row, but at a cost.

Starting point guard Jeff Teague will be sidelined indefinitely with a sprained knee, which he suffered in the final minutes of the game against Denver Wednesday night.

Teague is averaging 13 points, 7 assists, and shooting 44 percent from the field in his first season with the wolves. Minnesota native Tyus Jones is expected to fill in as a starter with Teague out.