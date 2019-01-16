Wolves Suffer Second-Worst Loss In Team History

The 76ers beat the Timberwolves 149-107 Tuesday night in Philadelphia. The 42-point margin of defeat is the second-largest in team history, trailing only their 139-91 loss to New Orleans in 2014.

The 76ers scored 83 points in the first half to take a 25 point lead into the half. The Wolves were led by Derrick Rose's 15 points, while Joel Embiid led all scorers with 31 points.

Former Timberwolves malcontent Jimmy Butler added 19 points on 8 of 10 shooting for the 76ers.

The Timberwolves will play against the San Antonio Spurs Friday night at Target Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with tip-off set for 7 p.m.