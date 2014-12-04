Wolves Suffer Embarrassing Loss To Sixers Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers fended off tying a dubious NBA record by defeating the Timberwolves 85-77 at Target Center on Wednesday. The Sixers had opened the season with 17 straight losses, one shy of the New Jersey Nets NBA record of 18 set in 2009.

Sophomore Micheal Carter-Williams paced Philadelphia with 20 points to go along with nine rebounds and nine assists. The Wolves were led by Gorgui Dieng's 15 points and 16 rebounds in the loss.

The Timberwolves (4-13) host the Houston Rockets Friday night at Target Center.