Wolves Steamroll Sacramento Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Sacramento Kings 132-104 Monday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 14-16 on the season with the win.

The Kings appeared sluggish from the beginning, playing the second half of a back-to-back, and found themselves trailing 38-23 after the first quarter. Coach Dave Joerger essentially rested his starters from that point on, and the Kings gave 13 players significant minutes in the loss.

Andrew Wiggins led nine Timberwolves in double figures with 17 points on 4-10 shooting, while Derrick Rose added 13 points and 11 assists.

The Wolves will host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.