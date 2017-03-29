Wolves Sneak Past Pacers Tuesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-114 Tuesday night in Indianapolis. The Wolves have now matched their win total from last season (29) with nine games left in the season.

Ricky Rubio hit three free throws with just over three seconds left on the clock to send the Wolves to the win and cap off a 13-13 night at the charity stripe. Rubio finished with 21 points and 10 assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 37 points.