Wolves Sign Veteran Guard Andre Miller

INNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves added more depth and experience to their backcourt with the signing of veteran point guard Andre Miller .

The 39-year-old Miller, nicknamed "The Professor", is entering his 17th season in the NBA and will provide a valuable presence on the depth chart behind starter Ricky Rubio and rookie Tyus Jones .

Miller averaged 4.4 points and 3.5 assists per game last season, spending time with the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.