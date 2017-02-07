Wolves Sign Forward Lance Stephenson to 10-Day Contract

(Photo: Mike Young, Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - With an open roster spot the Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing in some players to try and fill the void.

The Wolves signed forward Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract Tuesday.

The 26-year-old started the season in New Orleans before needing groin surgery in November. He also tried out for the Cleveland Cavaliers a few weeks ago.

The seven-year NBA swingman could bring some defensive intensity and toughness to a young team.

Coach Tom Thibodeau says he is challenging his team to be better on defense.

Stephenson has also played for the Pacers, Hornets, Clippers and Grizzlies in his career.

 

Filed Under: basketball, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sports
Categories: Minnesota Timberwolves, nba basketball, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top