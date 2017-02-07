Wolves Sign Forward Lance Stephenson to 10-Day Contract

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - With an open roster spot the Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing in some players to try and fill the void.

The Wolves signed forward Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract Tuesday.

The 26-year-old started the season in New Orleans before needing groin surgery in November. He also tried out for the Cleveland Cavaliers a few weeks ago.

The seven-year NBA swingman could bring some defensive intensity and toughness to a young team.

Coach Tom Thibodeau says he is challenging his team to be better on defense.