The Milwaukee Bucks are in Minneapolis Wednesday to take on the Timberwolves. The Bucks will be without former Tech standout Nate Wolters, who is battling the flu.

The Timberwolves are 3-9 on the season and have lost back-to-back games. Milwaukee is 8-7 on the year.

Tonight's game begins at 7:00 PM, with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 on WJON.