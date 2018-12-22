Wolves’ Road Woes Continue in San Antonio

The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped their second straight game to the Spurs 124-98 on Friday night. The Wolves have now lost six of their last seven and are 2-13 on the road.

Minnesota was without starter Jeff Teague due to an ankle injury. Derrick Rose started in his place but sat out the second half with an ankle injury of his own.

Andrew Wiggins led the team with 15 points and six assists. Karl-Anthony Towns and Robert Covington scored 13 points each, and Tyus Jones added 10.

The Wolves fall to 14-18. They return to the court on Sunday, Dec. 23rd when they travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.