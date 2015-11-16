Wolves Remain Winless At Home With Sunday Loss
The Minnesota Timberwolves fell 114-106 Sunday afternoon to the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. The Wolves are 4-6 overall this season and are 0-5 at home.
Zach LaVine led the Timberwolves with 25 points while adding three rebounds and three assists. Andrew Wiggins added 21 points for Minnesota in the loss.
The Timberwolves are in Miami Tuesday night to take on the Heat. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON beginning with the pregame show at 6:00 p.m.