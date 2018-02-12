Wolves Rally Past Kings Sunday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 111-106 Sunday night at Target Center. The Wolves improve to 35-24 on the season with the win.

The Timberwolves trailed by five points before outscoring Sacramento 36-26 in the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 29 points while also pulling down eight rebounds, and Jeff Teague scored 12 points with ten assists in the win.

The Timberwolves will host Houston at Target Center Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.