Wolves Rally Past Clippers Sunday

The Timberwolves rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-106 Sunday night at Target Center. The Wolves improve to 14-10 with the win.

Minnesota guard Jimmy Butler scored 33 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, to lead his team to victory. Taj Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns each registered double-doubles in the win for the Timberwolves.

The Wolves will play at Memphis Monday night. The game will be joined in progress on AM 1390 following the St. Cloud State basketball coaches' show.