The Timberwolves stormed back from a 14-point, fourth quarter deficit to tie the game but came up a bit short in a 94-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors Wednesday at Target Center.

Kevin Martin led Minnesota with 21 points and Ricky Rubio had 18 in the loss, which dropped the Wolves to 11-42 on the season. Steph Curry led Golden State with 25.

The Wolves now enter the All Star break and do not play again until Friday, February 20th.