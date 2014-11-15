Wolves Pummeled By Pelicans, 139-91

NEW ORLEANS -- Everything seemed to fall the New Orleans Pelicans' way Friday night, as they scored 80 points in the first half and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-91.

New Orleans shot 15-for-20 from beyond the three-point arc and 66.7% overall as they set a franchise record for points in a single game.

The Timberwolves, still without point guard Ricky Rubio , fell behind early - trailing 43-19 at the beginning of the second quarter - and just could not recover.

The lone bright spot for the Wolves was rookie guard Andrew Wiggins , who scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

With the loss, Minnesota drops to 2-6 on the season and will continue their long road trip in Dallas to take on the Mavericks at 7:00 p.m. tonight.