Wolves Pitiful In Portland Wednesday

The Timberwolves continued their painful lurch toward the offseason with a 116-91 loss at Portland Wednesday night to fall to 16-62. The injury-depleted Wolves have now lost eight games in a row.

Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 29 points on 9-22 shooting, while fellow rookie Zach LaVine scored 18 points and was 6-12 from the floor.

LaMarcus Aldridge paced Portland with 24 points while pulling down 13 rebounds and not committing a turnover.