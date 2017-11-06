Wolves Pick Up Fifth Straight Win Sunday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Charlotte Hornets 112-94 Sunday night to earn their fifth straight win. The Timberwolves are now 7-3 on the season with the win.

Jeff Teague notched 18 points and 12 assists, while Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 20 points. Gorgui Dieng added 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench in the win for Minnesota.