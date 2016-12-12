Wolves Outlasted By Warriors

The Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 Sunday night at Target Center. The Wolves have now lost four straight and eight of their past nine games.

The Timberwolves hung with the defending Western Conference champions for three quarters and entered the fourth quarter with a 88-78 lead, but Golden State used a 25-4 run to pull away for the win.

Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine each scored 25 points, with Towns added 18 rebounds for Minnesota in the loss.

The Timberwolves are now 6-18 on the season and will play at Chicago on Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.