Wolves Make Huge Comeback, Beat Orlando

The Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over the Orlando Magic at home on Friday night.

Minnesota got off to a rough start and allowed Orlando to shoot 70 percent from the field. By the end of the first, they were down 40-31. Midway through the second quarter, they had fallen to 63-44, but by the half, they closed the gap to 68-64.

The second half was huge for Minnesota. In the third, they held the Magic to 17 points and took a 95-85 lead. Then the Wolves really opened it up in the fourth quarter. They outscored Orlando 25-18 and won 120-103.

In the game, the Timberwolves outrebounded the Magic 54-35. Karl-Anthony Towns put up impressive numbers, tallying 29 points, 15 rebounds, and his 25th double-double of the season. Jeff Teague also made his return after missing the last nine games with an ankle injury.

The Wolves improve to 18-21. They return to the court on Sunday, Jan. 6th when they host the Los Angeles Lakers. Pre-game starts at 2:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.