Wolves Lose Match-Up Of NBA’s Top Rookies

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Timberwolves lost in their third preseason game to the M ilwaukee Bucks 105-98 on Friday night.

In a match up that featured the top two rookies from June's draft, the Bucks' J abari Parker had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while the Wolves' Andrew Wiggins netted 10 points and six rebounds.

Gorgui Dieng led Minnesota with 16 points and newcomer Anthony Bennett had another strong showing with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Timberwolves gave Zach LaVine the start at point guard as Ricky Rubio the night off and the rookie finished with four points, three assists, and five rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and O.J. Mayo each provided 19 points for Milwaukee (2-3).

St. Cloud native Nate Wolters did not play in the game for the Bucks.

With the loss, the Wolves fall to 1-2 in the preseason and will play the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night in Tulsa.