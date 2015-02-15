Wolves’ LaVine Wows Crowd At Dunk Contest

NEW YORK -- Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Zach LaVine soared to victory in the NBA's All Star Weekend Dunk Contest on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old guard from UCLA started the competition with a bang - putting the ball though his legs in midair before finishing with a one-handed reverse jam.

LaVine turned some heads as he donned a Michael Jordan Space Jam jersey for his first dunk.

For his second dunk, LaVine jumped high enough to almost hit his head on the rim while bring the ball around his back and slamming it home.

LaVine won the contest on his third dunk in which he caught a pass midair from a teammate that bounced off the back of the backboard before putting it through his legs and dunking it.

LaVine's grand total at the end of the contest was 194 out of 200 and the 19-year-old becomes the youngest player to win since Kobe Bryant in 1997.

LaVine is the first Timberwolves player to win the contest since Isaiah Rider in 1994. LaVine was born in 1995.