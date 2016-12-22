Wolves Hold On To Beat Hawks Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves avoided a fourth quarter swoon to beat the Atlanta Hawks 92-84 Wednesday night in Atlanta. The win gives the Wolves back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

All five Minnesota starters scored in double figures, led by Andrew Wiggins with 19 points. The Wolves out-rebounded Atlanta 52-35 as a team, led by Karl-Anthony Towns' 18 boards.

The Timberwolves are now 10-19 on the season and will host the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.