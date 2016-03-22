Wolves Hang Tough With Warriors But Lose Late
The Timberwolves held on until the final minute before ultimately falling 109-104 to the Golden State Warriors Monday night. The Warriors improve to 63-7 on the season, while the Wolves fall to 22-48.
Andrew Wiggins paced the Wolves with 25 pts, but shot just 8-21 from the floor, while Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
The Timberwolves host the Kings Wednesday night at Target Center. Pregame coverage on AM 1240 WJON begins at 6:30 p.m.