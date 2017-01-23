Wolves Hang On To Beat Nuggets Sunday

The Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a late deficit and held on for a 111-108 win over the Denver Nuggets Sunday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 16-28 on the season with the win.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 37 points and 12 rebounds while finishing just three assists shy of a triple-double. Rookie Kris Dunn, filling in for an injured Ricky Rubio, added 10 points with nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals.