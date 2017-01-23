Wolves Hang On To Beat Nuggets Sunday
The Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a late deficit and held on for a 111-108 win over the Denver Nuggets Sunday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 16-28 on the season with the win.
Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 37 points and 12 rebounds while finishing just three assists shy of a triple-double. Rookie Kris Dunn, filling in for an injured Ricky Rubio, added 10 points with nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals.
The Timberwolves will play at Phoenix on Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.