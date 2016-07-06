Wolves Get Shooting Help, Sign Brandon Rush

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves make there second move this off-season by adding some three-point shooting to their roster.

The team announced today (Wednesday) the signing of free agent guard/forward Brandon Rush.

The deal is for one-year, $3.5 million and gives the wolves some much-needed shooting off the bench.

Rush averaged 4.2 points in 72 games last season with the Golden State Warriors. He has shot 40 percent from 3-point range in his eight year career.

His career hasn't been anything excited as he has had to overcome some serious knee issues, and hopes to resurrect his career in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves desperately needed to add a shooter to a team that was near the bottom of the league in 3-point field goals and attempts last season. Rush also gives the wolves added depth behind Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins.