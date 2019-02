The Houston Rockets beat the Timberwolves 129-105 Monday night at Target Center. The Wolves fall to 28-53 on the season.

Shabazz Muhammad scored 23 points off of the bench to lead Minnesota, and Zach LaVine added 21 points in the loss. Houston's James Harden led all scorers with 34 points.

Minnesota wraps up their season with a home game against New Orleans Wednesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.