Wolves Fall To Pelicans

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their 35th game of the season - a 92-84 dud against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Minnesota hit on only 41.7 percent of their shots and only hit two three-pointers in the entire game.

Thaddeus Young led the team with 15 points, rookie Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Pekovic each added 13 points.

Gorgui Dieng and Mo Williams each notched double-doubles with Dieng providing 14 points and 15 rebounds and Williams scoring 12 and dishing out 10 assists.

New Orleans was able to maintain their lead throughout the game, as the Wolves could not stop the Pelicans' Eric Gordon and Anthony Davis, who combined for 41 points on 17-of-36 shooting.