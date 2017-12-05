Wolves Fall To Grizz Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Timberwolves 95-92 Monday night at FedEx Forum. The Wolves fall to 14-11 with the loss.
Jimmy Butler scored 30 points to lead the Wolves, but missed a game-tying shot as time expired in the fourth quarter. Taj Gibson added 14 points in the loss for Minnesota.
The Timberwolves will head out on a one-game road trip Wednesday night when they play the Clippers in Los Angeles. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with tip-off scheduled for 9:30 p.m.