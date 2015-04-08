Wolves Fall Short In Sacramento Tuesday

The Kings topped the Timberwolves 116-111 in Sacramento on Tuesday night, sending the Wolves to their seventh straight loss. Minnesota is now 16-61 on the season, with the second worst record in the NBA.

Kevin Martin paced the Wolves offense with 37 points with five rebounds and eight assists, while Andrew Wiggins added 26 points and eight rebounds.

Rudy Gay led the Kings with 33 points in the win.