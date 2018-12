The Minnesota Timberwolves offense sputtered to a 90-68 loss against the Grizzlies in Memphis Sunday night. The Wolves fall to 1-4 on the exhibition season with the loss.

Gorgui Dieng led the Wolves with 12 points on 5-9 shooting, and Karl-Anthony Towns had eight points and seven rebounds.

Minnesota is at Milwaukee on Tuesday night and opens the regular season on Wednesday, October 28th at Los Angeles against the Lakers.