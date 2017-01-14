Wolves Extend Winning Streak to 3 With 96-86 Win Over Thunder

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves made it three a row Friday night with their 96-86 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Timberwolves forward Karl Anthony-Towns recorded a double double with a team high 29 points and 17 rebounds. Guard Ricky Rubio had 14 points and 14 assists in the win.

The streak marks the wolves longest of the season and their improving defense has played a major key.

The Wolves held the Thunder to 38.8 percent shooting and scored 33 points off of 19 Oklahoma City turnovers.

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook recorded his 19th triple double in the loss with 21 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.