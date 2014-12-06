Wolves Exhibit Effort, But Lose In OT

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following an embarrassing loss on Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Houston Rockets down to the wire last night, but eventually lost in overtime, 114-112.

The injury-riddled Wolves seemed to play with more energy, but blew a four point lead in the final minute of regulation and scored only seven points in OT to lose their fourth game in a row.

Shabazz Muhammad scored 20 points off the bench and rookie Zach LaVine added 17 as the starting point guard.

Rockets' star guard James Harden was seemed to score at will, finishing with a game-high 38 points for the 1st place Rockets.

The loss drops the Wolves to 4-14 on the season and their schedule does not get any easier, as they travel to San Antonio to take on the defending champion Spurs tonight.