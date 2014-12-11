Wolves Earn Surprise Win Wednesday

The Timberwolves earned a surprise 90-82 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night at Target Center. The win snapped a six game losing streak for Minnesota and improves their record to 5-16 on the season.

The Wolves held the Blazers to 16 points in the first quarter and led 44-36 at the half. At one point in the third quarter the Wolves led by as many as 20 points, but Portland was able to cut the lead to as little as four points late in the fourth quarter before Minnesota was able to pull away for the win.